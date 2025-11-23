TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 77.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $124.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Read Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.