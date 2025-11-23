TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $916,000 Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.69 per share, with a total value of $96,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,524.50. This represents a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,253.50. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Entergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

Entergy Stock Up 0.4%

Entergy stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Entergy’s payout ratio is 63.21%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

