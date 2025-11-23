iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV Stake Raised by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 298.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $43.39.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

