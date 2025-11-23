Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 103,382 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

NYSE VZ opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

