Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.74.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 97.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $139.87.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

