Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 70.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 235.3% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.Airbnb’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,685,535.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $76,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 196,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,073,163.18. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,444,514 shares of company stock worth $178,333,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

