Rhumbline Advisers Has $140.70 Million Position in Aon plc $AON

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of AON worth $140,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AON by 144.3% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in AON by 6.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.56.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $346.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.32.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

