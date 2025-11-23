Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 51,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.1% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $31,756,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 47,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,455.84. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,986 shares of company stock worth $8,955,291. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $133.78 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $143.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

