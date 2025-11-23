Rhumbline Advisers Has $162.32 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $162,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.4%

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $263.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.