Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,472,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $268,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,408,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,462,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,305,000 after buying an additional 656,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after buying an additional 2,106,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,490,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,052,000 after buying an additional 658,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

