Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,052 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of W.W. Grainger worth $97,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.8%

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $951.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $959.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,008.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Barclays upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1,018.00.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

