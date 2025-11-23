Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,297 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $312,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,747,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 690,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 48,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. BNP Paribas upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.10.

General Dynamics stock opened at $340.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.58 and its 200-day moving average is $312.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

