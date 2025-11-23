Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 1,498 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,541,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 40.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $51,772,476. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 860,120 shares of company stock valued at $171,817,820 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of VST stock opened at $168.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.88. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.