Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Paychex worth $103,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,215,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,133,000 after acquiring an additional 408,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after purchasing an additional 737,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,053,000 after purchasing an additional 274,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paychex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,993,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus cut their price target on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.