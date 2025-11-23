Legacy Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

