Legacy Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
