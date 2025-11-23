Legacy Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 71.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,968,000 after purchasing an additional 780,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $402,291,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 713,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,534,000 after buying an additional 304,062 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,069,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $801.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $915.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $845.49.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $975.61.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

