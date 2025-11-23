Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,000. Waste Management comprises about 2.2% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 381.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.25.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

