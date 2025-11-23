Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 14,457 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

NYSE MPC opened at $190.53 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $202.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

