Forum Private Client Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4,724.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 527,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 516,747 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 160,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

