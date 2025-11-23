Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 9,625 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.6% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $142.65 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $167.15. The company has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

