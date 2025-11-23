NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 422.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $159.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.98.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,549.62. The trade was a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.31.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

