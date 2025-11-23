Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.1% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $82,324,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,027 shares of company stock worth $27,818,497. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

