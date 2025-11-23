Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 215.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Spotify Technology by 12.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,855,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $583.47 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $443.21 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $670.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.89.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

