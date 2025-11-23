Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 10,977 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,138,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $1,416,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,343,000 after purchasing an additional 125,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,699,000 after buying an additional 611,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,960,000 after buying an additional 53,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,158,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 137,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:RGA opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 28.62%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

