Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,765,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $1,494,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,533,000 after acquiring an additional 165,554 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 67,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $862,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,800. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,825.81. This trade represents a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.48 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

