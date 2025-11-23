Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,603 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CG stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%.The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carlyle Group

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.