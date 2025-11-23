Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,357,826 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 53,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $1,343,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 76,231 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,445 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In related news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,007,110.85. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $665,703.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,745.20. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Performance Food Group Company has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

