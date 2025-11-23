Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $34.71 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 6.05%.The firm had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 13,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $694,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 297,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,005,519.50. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 145,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $8,025,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,264.40. This represents a 52.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 630,583 shares of company stock valued at $33,544,943 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.