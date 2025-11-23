ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,998,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 279,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of ITT worth $1,254,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $156,406,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 97.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,125,000 after acquiring an additional 904,654 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in ITT by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 795,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 387,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200,676 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,750.96. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $1,018,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,020.90. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

ITT Stock Down 0.1%

ITT opened at $178.76 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $197.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.54. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The company had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

