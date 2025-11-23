ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,715 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in ONE Gas by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 5,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.72.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.4%

OGS stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $83.62. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $379.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.47%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

