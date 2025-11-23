Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 419,312 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,395,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Best Buy worth $1,570,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 775.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $6,285,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Best Buy from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.56.

Best Buy Stock Up 3.6%

BBY opened at $76.41 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

