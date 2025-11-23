Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 175,037 Shares of CubeSmart $CUBE

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,226,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CubeSmart worth $1,327,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 129.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,261,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,340 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $53,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,561,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $47,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.7%

CUBE stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.