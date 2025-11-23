Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $1.46 Billion in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,110,624 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Barrick Mining by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Barrick Mining by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,629 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE B opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on B. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

