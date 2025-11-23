Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 46,892 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,500,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mosaic worth $1,404,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Mosaic by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 22,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on Mosaic in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

NYSE:MOS opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.80%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

