Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,722,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Allegion worth $1,545,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 91.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $163.02 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $180.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day moving average is $159.77.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

