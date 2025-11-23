Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,191,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of IDEX worth $1,613,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IDEX by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,050,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,007,000 after purchasing an additional 831,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,869,000 after buying an additional 29,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IDEX by 15.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,682,000 after acquiring an additional 206,633 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in IDEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,249,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,849,000 after acquiring an additional 236,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 872,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $170.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.72.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

