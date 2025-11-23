Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,565,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 481,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,304,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 39.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,206,000 after buying an additional 644,413 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,869,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,217,000 after buying an additional 506,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,797,000 after buying an additional 578,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,230,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after buying an additional 672,605 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cameco to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

