Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 43.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 205.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,490. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 14,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $647,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 155,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,128. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,270 in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY opened at $47.83 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business had revenue of $210.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CATY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

View Our Latest Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.