Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 71,947 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,384,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Pool worth $1,277,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC lifted its position in Pool by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 14.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Pool by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.

POOL opened at $239.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.28 and a 200-day moving average of $299.90. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $229.63 and a 52 week high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

