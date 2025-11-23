Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,288,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $1,152,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $39.00 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.87%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.