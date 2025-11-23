Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $405,000 Position in SLR Investment Corp. $SLRC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 18.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at SLR Investment
In related news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts purchased 7,190 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $120,288.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,288.70. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SLR Investment Stock Performance
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SLR Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SLR Investment from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLR Investment
SLR Investment Profile
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SLR Investment
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Red Cups or Red Flags: Starbucks’ Bet on a Holiday Recovery
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.