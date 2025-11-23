Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 19,459 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,076,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $1,201,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 21.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 33.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 14.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $389.52 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $498.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 9.77%.The firm had revenue of $978.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities set a $550.00 target price on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.