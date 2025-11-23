Reviewing Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 21.53% 16.76% 0.81% ICICI Bank 24.91% 14.91% 1.89%

Volatility & Risk

Bankinter has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

18.2% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bankinter and ICICI Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 0 6 0 0 2.00 ICICI Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bankinter and ICICI Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $5.44 billion 2.56 $1.03 billion $1.26 12.27 ICICI Bank $2,134.65 billion 0.05 $6.02 billion $1.62 19.04

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bankinter. Bankinter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bankinter pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats Bankinter on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services. It also provides home, car, two-wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, including working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and overdraft facilities, as well as loans for new entities and card swipes; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, forex, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, initial public offerings, and other online investment services; and agri and rural business, farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, and institutional banking services; health, personal accident, fire, and motor insurance, as well as distributes general and life insurance products; and Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, pension fund management, asset management, investment advisory, points of presence, and private equity/venture capital fund management services. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

