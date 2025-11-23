Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF $GEM

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

GEM opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $42.92.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

