Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $385,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 829,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 83,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 41,894 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $54.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

