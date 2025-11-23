Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.18 Billion Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,891,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $1,181,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $80,047,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 408,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 197,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,686,000 after purchasing an additional 150,204 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 252,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,548,000 after purchasing an additional 107,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,913 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $305.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.86 and a 200-day moving average of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $146,491.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,122.48. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $268,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,106.64. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,516. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.