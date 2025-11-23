Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 134,821 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,807,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $1,232,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,215.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,285.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $141.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. This represents a 30.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

