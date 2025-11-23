Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,510,602,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,020,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,706,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,345,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $604.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $665.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.52.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.