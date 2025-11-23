TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 20,284 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,284 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $173.43 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average of $178.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

